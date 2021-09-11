Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,299 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $7,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $5,217,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,108,140 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of K stock opened at $62.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $68.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial downgraded Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.