SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. SEI Investments posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

SEIC stock opened at $59.39 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $64.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.47.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,741,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $776,335,000 after buying an additional 160,900 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 22.5% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,862,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,324,000 after acquiring an additional 482,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,883,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,675,000 after acquiring an additional 53,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,381,000 after acquiring an additional 41,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

