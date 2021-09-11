Selfkey (KEY) Price Down 17.5% Over Last Week

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $40.22 million and $11.58 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00059825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.26 or 0.00161874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00014270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00043712 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,719,969,446 coins. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

