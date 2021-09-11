Semux Reaches Market Capitalization of $115,614.05 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 28.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Semux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Semux has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Semux has a total market capitalization of $115,614.05 and approximately $26.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00089141 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00014067 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00010387 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008056 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005520 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

