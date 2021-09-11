Serum (SRM) Price Hits $12.53

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.53 or 0.00027665 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Serum has traded 46.1% higher against the US dollar. Serum has a total market cap of $626.46 million and $1.84 billion worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Serum Profile

Serum (SRM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

