Shadows (DOWS) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Shadows has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and $154,645.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shadows has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000346 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00059339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.18 or 0.00161918 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00014044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00043161 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows (CRYPTO:DOWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,337,500 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

