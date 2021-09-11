Shadows (DOWS) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded down 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. In the last seven days, Shadows has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. Shadows has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $137,882.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shadows alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00059860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00162324 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014501 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00043387 BTC.

About Shadows

Shadows is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,337,500 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shadows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadows and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.