ShareRing Price Hits $0.0241 (SHR)

ShareRing (CURRENCY:SHR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One ShareRing coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ShareRing has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar. ShareRing has a market cap of $47.40 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of ShareRing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ShareRing

ShareRing is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. ShareRing’s total supply is 6,434,460,140 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,804,955 coins. The Reddit community for ShareRing is https://reddit.com/r/ShareRing and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ShareRing’s official message board is medium.com/ShareRing . ShareRing’s official Twitter account is @ShareRingGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShareRing’s official website is sharering.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ShareRing is an online sharing platform that allows users to share things with each other without any kind of currency exchange fees. The ShareRing app allows users to find sharing services around them and to pay for them with a globally accepted token, ShareToken (SHR). ShareToken (SHR) is an Ethereum-based token used for all payments within the ShareRing ecosystem. “

