Shield Protocol Price Down 11.8% This Week (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for $5.88 or 0.00012864 BTC on major exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $13,981.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00068791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.40 or 0.00129934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.56 or 0.00182795 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,774.85 or 1.00135876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,257.62 or 0.07126279 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.66 or 0.00880847 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

