Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,452 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,628 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. 2.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHG opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.16. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $39.17.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 18.54%.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

