ShipChain Price Down 21.3% Over Last Week (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, ShipChain has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ShipChain has a total market cap of $385,085.34 and approximately $24.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShipChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00059833 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.70 or 0.00162121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00014343 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00043868 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain (SHIP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

