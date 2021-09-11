Shopping 24-Hour Volume Tops $405,958.00 (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $45.88 million and approximately $405,958.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for approximately $49.14 or 0.00108193 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Shopping has traded down 24% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00069649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00129308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.14 or 0.00180865 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,387.37 or 0.99938201 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.04 or 0.07176055 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $415.17 or 0.00914162 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 933,635 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

