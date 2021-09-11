Showcase (SHO) Price Hits $0.0175

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Showcase has a market capitalization of $442,386.66 and approximately $79,364.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Showcase has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00068685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00127325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.79 or 0.00179357 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,038.25 or 0.99986972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,184.16 or 0.07068992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.09 or 0.00914851 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

