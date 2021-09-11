ShowHand (HAND) Market Cap Reaches $102,397.41

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. ShowHand has a market cap of $102,397.41 and approximately $4.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ShowHand has traded down 28.4% against the dollar. One ShowHand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00059833 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.70 or 0.00162121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00014343 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00043868 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

Buying and Selling ShowHand

