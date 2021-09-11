Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.06% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.65 EPS.

SBNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.88.

NASDAQ SBNY traded up $2.10 on Friday, reaching $262.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,023. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.38. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $269.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 2,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

