Signature Chain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,788.00 (SIGN)

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last week, Signature Chain has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar. Signature Chain has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $3,788.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Signature Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Signature Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00059712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.22 or 0.00160022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00014243 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00043415 BTC.

Signature Chain Coin Profile

Signature Chain (CRYPTO:SIGN) is a coin. It launched on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Signature Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signature Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Signature Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signature Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.