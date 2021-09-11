Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Shares Down 8.7%

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY)’s share price dropped 8.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.13 and last traded at $26.85. Approximately 19,596 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,001% from the average daily volume of 1,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.39.

PHPPY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Signify alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average of $28.33.

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Lamps, LED (Light-Emitting Diode), Professional and Home. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.