Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. Silicon Laboratories reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 79.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $169.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million.

A number of research firms have commented on SLAB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $144.16 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $163.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.16 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $157,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $1,953,325.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,933 shares of company stock worth $4,679,202 over the last ninety days. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after buying an additional 11,781 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 103,984.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 19,757 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

