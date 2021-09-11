Silver Viper Minerals (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Shares Down 6.5%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 28,226 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 131,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47.

Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VIPRF)

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company, which engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It holds interest in the La Virginia Gold Silver project. The company was founded on April 26, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.