Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $114,590.87

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $114,590.87 and $764.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 47.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00018842 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001342 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,020,844 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

