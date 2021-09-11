Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) vs. Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Head to Head Survey

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) and Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Singular Genomics Systems alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Singular Genomics Systems and Precipio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singular Genomics Systems 0 1 3 0 2.75 Precipio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Singular Genomics Systems currently has a consensus target price of $30.33, suggesting a potential upside of 79.38%. Precipio has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 124.36%. Given Precipio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Precipio is more favorable than Singular Genomics Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Precipio shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Precipio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and Precipio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A N/A Precipio -124.55% -55.13% -40.36%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and Precipio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A -$27.94 million N/A N/A Precipio $6.09 million 11.63 -$10.63 million N/A N/A

Precipio has higher revenue and earnings than Singular Genomics Systems.

Summary

Precipio beats Singular Genomics Systems on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc.is a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.