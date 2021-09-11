SingularityDAO Price Hits $4.78 on Top Exchanges (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, SingularityDAO has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityDAO has a market cap of $96.83 million and $9.34 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be purchased for $4.78 or 0.00010558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00059808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.42 or 0.00164325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00014155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.70 or 0.00739045 BTC.

SingularityDAO Profile

SDAO is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,249,675 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.