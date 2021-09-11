Skrumble Network (SKM) Trading Down 19.3% Over Last 7 Days

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. Skrumble Network has a total market cap of $2.52 million and $271,157.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skrumble Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Skrumble Network has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00059350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.00160149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00014166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00043359 BTC.

About Skrumble Network

Skrumble Network (CRYPTO:SKM) is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network . Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Skrumble Network Coin Trading

