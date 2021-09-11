Skycoin Price Reaches $1.27 on Major Exchanges (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $26.63 million and $1.09 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002792 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00069649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00129308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.14 or 0.00180865 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,387.37 or 0.99938201 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.04 or 0.07176055 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.17 or 0.00914162 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002961 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

