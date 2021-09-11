SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) is U S Global Investors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,403,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,740 shares during the quarter. SkyWest makes up about 3.5% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 4.77% of SkyWest worth $103,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in SkyWest by 9.5% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 30.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of SKYW stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.30. 554,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,769. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.25. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.44 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.