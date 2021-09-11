SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Trading Up 7.9%

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) was up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.69 and last traded at $8.53. Approximately 714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 29,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81.

SLC Agrícola Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLCJY)

SLC Agricola SA engages in the production and trade of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Production and Land Investments. The Agricultural Production segment engages in the cultivation of primarily cotton, soybean and corn. The Land Investments segment engages in the acquisition and development of land for agriculture.

