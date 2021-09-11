Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Trading 0.3% Higher

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$35.44 and last traded at C$35.07. 38,231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 105,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.96.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 15.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.46.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$192.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$186.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

