Smaugs NFT Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $682,662.00 (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a market capitalization of $7.66 million and approximately $682,662.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded up 27.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00069721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00129056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00180920 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,329.05 or 1.00089233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.94 or 0.07178264 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $415.86 or 0.00918238 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002969 BTC.

About Smaugs NFT

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

