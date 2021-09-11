Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,800

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,825 ($23.84) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.98% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Smith & Nephew to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,560 ($20.38) to GBX 1,805 ($23.58) in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,020 ($26.39) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,542 ($20.15) to GBX 1,579 ($20.63) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,801 ($23.53).

LON SN traded down GBX 17 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,343.50 ($17.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,671. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,454.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,464.24. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of GBX 1,317 ($17.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,681.50 ($21.97). The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53.

In other news, insider Angie Risley acquired 242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,420 ($18.55) per share, for a total transaction of £3,436.40 ($4,489.68).

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

