Smoothy (SMTY) Price Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Smoothy has a market cap of $980,967.64 and approximately $652,318.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Smoothy has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00069539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.51 or 0.00129175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.03 or 0.00181095 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,336.14 or 1.00088442 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,222.10 or 0.07113409 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.76 or 0.00911247 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

