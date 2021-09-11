Solana (SOL) One Day Volume Hits $5.35 Billion

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last week, Solana has traded up 26.2% against the dollar. One Solana coin can currently be bought for approximately $176.71 or 0.00391758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Solana has a total market cap of $51.84 billion and $5.35 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00059479 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.51 or 0.00160755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00014203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00043515 BTC.

Solana Profile

Solana is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 503,890,123 coins and its circulating supply is 293,374,960 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Solana is solana.com . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Solana Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

