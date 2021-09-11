Solrise Finance Market Cap Tops $33.36 Million (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Solrise Finance has a total market capitalization of $33.36 million and $7.34 million worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solrise Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001868 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Solrise Finance has traded up 99.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00069421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.48 or 0.00130197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.67 or 0.00183138 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45,667.04 or 0.99955716 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,260.10 or 0.07135683 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.21 or 0.00869404 BTC.

Solrise Finance Coin Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,082,344 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

