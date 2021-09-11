Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Trading 3.7% Higher

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE)’s share price traded up 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.40. 3,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 24,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Source Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$2.10 in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 855.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.96 million and a P/E ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.75.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

