South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $347.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will report $347.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for South State’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $355.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $334.20 million. South State reported sales of $385.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.76 million. South State had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 28.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist reduced their price objective on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price objective on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens downgraded South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.04.

In other news, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South State during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of South State during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of South State by 1,050.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of South State during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of South State during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $66.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.07. South State has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.28%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

