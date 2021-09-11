Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.19 and last traded at $17.19. Approximately 16,470 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 19,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spark New Zealand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.52.

Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

