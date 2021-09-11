SparksPay Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a total market cap of $34,730.95 and $3.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 73.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000634 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,525,855 coins and its circulating supply is 10,411,031 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

