SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 28,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 12,736 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $88.63 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.21 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.34.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.