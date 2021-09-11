SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,125,000 after purchasing an additional 341,076 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,222.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY stock opened at $490.09 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $321.77 and a one year high of $507.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $492.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $488.27.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.