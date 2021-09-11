SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Holdings Cut by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,177,000 after purchasing an additional 30,614 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,727,000 after purchasing an additional 135,834 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 72,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after buying an additional 31,981 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after buying an additional 18,744 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $203.99 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $207.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.73.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

