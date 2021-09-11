Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 165 ($2.16). Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPI. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 233 ($3.04) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 233 ($3.04) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire Healthcare Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 211.57 ($2.76).

Spire Healthcare Group stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 236 ($3.08). 685,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 229.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 208.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £946.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.44. Spire Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of GBX 89.10 ($1.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 270 ($3.53).

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

