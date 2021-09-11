Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 211.57 ($2.76).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 233 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 233 ($3.04) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Spire Healthcare Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of LON SPI traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 236 ($3.08). 685,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,795. The firm has a market capitalization of £946.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. Spire Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of GBX 89.10 ($1.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 270 ($3.53). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 229.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 208.44.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

