Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $12,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.26.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.10. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. Research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire acquired 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.