Splinterlands (SPS) Trading 14.8% Higher Over Last Week

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, Splinterlands has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Splinterlands has a total market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Splinterlands alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00069332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00128622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.87 or 0.00180848 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,267.30 or 0.99991153 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.49 or 0.07177808 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $415.81 or 0.00918486 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002968 BTC.

About Splinterlands

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Splinterlands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splinterlands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.