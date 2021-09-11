Splinterlands (SPS) Trading 14.8% Higher This Week

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Splinterlands coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges. Splinterlands has a total market capitalization of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded up 14.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00065640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00130039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.66 or 0.00183592 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,703.14 or 1.00300393 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.46 or 0.07102761 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.32 or 0.00871955 BTC.

About Splinterlands

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

