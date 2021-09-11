Sportcash One (SCONEX) Market Capitalization Tops $614,040.71

Sportcash One (CURRENCY:SCONEX) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. Sportcash One has a market capitalization of $614,040.71 and $35,840.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sportcash One has traded 39.9% higher against the US dollar. One Sportcash One coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00069706 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00129084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.34 or 0.00179865 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,198.92 or 0.99945565 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,207.06 or 0.07091563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.31 or 0.00902867 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

