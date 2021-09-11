SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 30.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,187,000 after purchasing an additional 197,361 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 22,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $1,901,516.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $2,731,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,114,864 shares of company stock valued at $79,596,274. Corporate insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWTX opened at $68.37 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.27 and a 1 year high of $96.48. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.76 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day moving average of $76.93.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWTX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

