srnArt Gallery (SACT) Market Capitalization Tops $258,128.45

srnArt Gallery (CURRENCY:SACT) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last seven days, srnArt Gallery has traded 39.8% lower against the US dollar. srnArt Gallery has a total market cap of $258,128.45 and $12,156.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One srnArt Gallery coin can now be bought for $0.0645 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00068685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00127325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.79 or 0.00179357 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,038.25 or 0.99986972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,184.16 or 0.07068992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.09 or 0.00914851 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002990 BTC.

About srnArt Gallery

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

Buying and Selling srnArt Gallery

