SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will announce sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. SS&C Technologies posted sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year sales of $4.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

SSNC stock opened at $71.86 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $58.39 and a 1-year high of $79.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.21 and its 200-day moving average is $72.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

