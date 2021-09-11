StakedZEN Trading Down 19.3% Over Last Week (STZEN)

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, StakedZEN has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. One StakedZEN coin can currently be bought for $81.62 or 0.00179904 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StakedZEN has a market cap of $1.31 million and $827.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00069287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.52 or 0.00128987 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.06 or 0.00180860 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,346.80 or 0.99948710 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,257.28 or 0.07179357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.59 or 0.00918197 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002963 BTC.

About StakedZEN

StakedZEN’s total supply is 16,076 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

Buying and Selling StakedZEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakedZEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StakedZEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StakedZEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

