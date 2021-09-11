Stakinglab Reaches Market Cap of $739.05 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $739.05 and $3.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stakinglab has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00021651 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001335 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000117 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000174 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000741 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

